Slowly but surely Portlanders get cars off side roads after winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three days after a surprise snowstorm forced drivers to leave their vehicles behind, slowly but surely, cars are being moved off Portland side streets.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation asked drivers who left their cars on streets like Southwest Skyline Boulevard during Wednesday night’s snowstorm to move them so plows, drivers and emergency services can get through.

“I was driving home from Hillsboro and Highway 26 was locked up so I got off on like Exit 69 B trying to make my way through here and then just got stuck and couldn’t get out of there,” Cody Bender said.

SEE ALSO: Housekeeper’s death was murder, Seaside police say

Bender said he decided to get out of his car and start walking home until a Good Samaritan saved the day.

“I was seeing a bunch of cars driving past me when I was walking on the road but luckily I only made it about a quarter mile before this guy stopped in his SUV, he’s from Salt Lake City, so he knew how to drive in this,” Bender said. “He took me all the way home. It was only three and a half miles but it took 30-45 minutes to get that far.”

Bender said he’s thankful to have his car back and said Wednesday evening was a great example of why it’s important to be prepared.

“Do your best to park your car off the side of the road. That way, if any cars do come down, they don’t hit your car on the way down because there’s a Mercedes up there that’s missing its front headlight right now, so that’d be my suggestion. And if this wasn’t a wake up call to get tire chains, get them.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.