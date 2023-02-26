State of emergency due to winter storm declared by Kotek for Multnomah Co.

Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth.
Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth. "7 hrs and 40 min from UPS Alderwood and Happy Valley. 5 hours in that specific stretch of road."(FOX 12 Viewer Richard Blanchard)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency in Multnomah County on Saturday after Wednesday’s winter storm and days of severe cold.

Kotek said the declaration was requested by county officials and recommended by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. The governor’s office has also been speaking with other impacted counties and providing aid, but no others have requested an emergency declaration at this time, Kotek said.

Kotek said the declaration will ensure state resources and equipment can be used to support local relief and recovery efforts.

“This week’s record-breaking snowstorm impacted thousands of Oregonians and has caused increased demand for local warming shelters,” Kotek said. “With severe cold weather forecasted through next week the state is dedicated to providing the assistance needed to keep Oregonians warm and safe. I am grateful to all the volunteers, staff, and first responders who have been working around the clock in response to the storm.”

The state of emergency will remain in effect for one week.

