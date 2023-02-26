Vancouver police looking for suspects in 4 armed robberies within an hour

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is looking for suspects in four armed robberies that occurred within an hour on Sunday morning.

Police said the armed robberies happened at two 7-Elevens and two Chevron gas stations in east Vancouver between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Officers believe the suspects are two to three males. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a stolen burgundy or dark-colored KIA sedan with Washington license plate BDK5599.

SEE ALSO: Deputies find residence hit with gunfire in Clark Co.

VPD said at least one of the suspects had a silver handgun. The suspects took money from the cash register in all robberies and money from a safe in one robbery.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle used and identifying the suspects. If seen, do not approach the vehicle and call 911. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.