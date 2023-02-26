Worker arrested for DUII, hit-and-run after PGE truck rolls into ditch

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A utility worker was arrested after hitting a utility pole and then later crashing into a ditch, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm

WCSO said just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a hit-and-run at Northwest Glencoe Road and Northwest Zion Church Road. There was a report of utility lines down after a large white truck crashed into a pole. The truck then left westbound on NW Zion Church Rd. Deputies arrived and found a pole sheered off and power lines across the roads.

A utility pole and wires down after a hit-and-run crash of a PGE truck on Saturday night. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Just before 10 p.m., a crash was reported at Southwest Patton Valley Road and Southwest Dundee Road. Deputies followed a fluid trail from the hit-and-run location to this crash. When they arrived, they found a Portland General Electric truck rolled over on its side in a ditch. Deputies said the driver told them he lost control of the truck when he swerved to avoid an oncoming car.

SEE ALSO: Housekeeper’s death was murder, Seaside police say

Deputies said they saw signs of impairment and arrested the utility worker for DUII and hit-and-run. The driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.16, twice the legal limit. The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Quenton Berger of Hillsboro.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.