Worker arrested for DUII, hit-and-run after PGE truck rolls into ditch

A PGE truck flipped on its side in a ditch after a crash on Saturday night.
A PGE truck flipped on its side in a ditch after a crash on Saturday night.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A utility worker was arrested after hitting a utility pole and then later crashing into a ditch, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a hit-and-run at Northwest Glencoe Road and Northwest Zion Church Road. There was a report of utility lines down after a large white truck crashed into a pole. The truck then left westbound on NW Zion Church Rd. Deputies arrived and found a pole sheered off and power lines across the roads.

A utility pole and wires down after a hit-and-run crash of a PGE truck on Saturday night.
A utility pole and wires down after a hit-and-run crash of a PGE truck on Saturday night.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Just before 10 p.m., a crash was reported at Southwest Patton Valley Road and Southwest Dundee Road. Deputies followed a fluid trail from the hit-and-run location to this crash. When they arrived, they found a Portland General Electric truck rolled over on its side in a ditch. Deputies said the driver told them he lost control of the truck when he swerved to avoid an oncoming car.

Deputies said they saw signs of impairment and arrested the utility worker for DUII and hit-and-run. The driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.16, twice the legal limit. The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Quenton Berger of Hillsboro.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

