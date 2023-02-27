2 dead after crash between car, snowplow on Hwy 26

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to a crash between a Subaru Outback carrying five people and an ODOT snowplow near milepost 59.

Police said the Subaru was traveling west when the car lost control, spun out, crossed into the eastbound lane and was struck by a snowplow.

“Poor road conditions have been determined to be a significant contributor to this crash,” police said.

SEE ALSO: 1 critically burned in SE Portland apartment fire

Two Subaru passengers, 24-year-old Lillian Alma Spahn and 28-year-old Micah Paul Strauss, both of Portland, were declared dead at the scene. The Subaru driver, 26-year-old Althea Spahn of Beaverton and two other unnamed passengers survived and were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The snowplow driver, 29-year-old Jessie White of Troutdale was also taken to a hospital.

Hwy 26 was closed for approximately six hours Saturday while police investigated the crash.

SEE ALSO: Utility worker faces DUII after PGE truck smashes utility pole

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth. "7 hrs and 40 min from UPS...
State of emergency due to winter storm declared by Kotek for Multnomah Co.
Stranded school bus driver leaves students with stranger, parents say
Stranded school bus driver left students with stranger, Portland mom says
Seaside housekeeper’s death ruled homicide, police say
Housekeeper’s death was murder, Seaside police say
KPTV File Image
1 dead after car goes off road in NE Portland
Wx Blog
Cold pattern continues into early March; Monday and Tuesday morning commutes will feature spots of snow

Latest News

Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver convenience stores in single hour, suspects wanted
Utility worker faces DUII after PGE truck smashes utility pole
Drivers face massive towing bills as metro area recovers from winter storm
The suspects' car (top) and images of suspects from four armed robberies in Vancouver on Sunday...
Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver stores in single hour, suspects wanted