2 dead after crash between car, snowplow on Hwy 26

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to a crash between a Subaru Outback carrying five people and an ODOT snowplow near milepost 59.

Police said the Subaru was traveling west when the car lost control, spun out, crossed into the eastbound lane and was struck by a snowplow.

“Poor road conditions have been determined to be a significant contributor to this crash,” police said.

Two Subaru passengers, 24-year-old Lillian Alma Spahn and 28-year-old Micah Paul Strauss, both of Portland, were declared dead at the scene. The Subaru driver, 26-year-old Althea Spahn of Beaverton and two other unnamed passengers survived and were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The snowplow driver, 29-year-old Jessie White of Troutdale was also taken to a hospital.

Hwy 26 was closed for approximately six hours Saturday while police investigated the crash.

