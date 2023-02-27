20 arrested in Clackamas County theft sting

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 20 people have been arrested after a retail-theft operation on Friday.

Deputies say the latest sting was a multi-agency operation across a variety of Clackamas County retailers with the help of the Tigard, Milwaukie, Lake Oswego and Canby Police Departments.

Authorities worked alongside loss-prevention officers at retailers including DICKS’S Sporting Goods and REI, according to the CCSO, contacting the suspects as the exited the store with unpaid merchandise.

The following 20 were arrested:

Todd Anthony Billinghurst, age 43

Charges:, Theft II; outstanding arrest warrant

Rocthel L. Davis, age 48

Charge: Theft II

Angelica Herrera-Zendejas, age 49

Charge: Theft II

Ryan Lee Buchholtz, age 45

Charge: Theft II

Thomas Allen Piatt, age 47

Charges: Theft II; outstanding arrest warrant

Eric L. Espiritu Villanueva, age 24

Charge: Theft II

Andrew Paul Jacoby, age 44

Charges: Theft II

Erron Randll Herndon, age 48

Charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon; outstanding arrest warrant

Kevin Scott Williams, age 56

Charge: Theft II

Dennis Daniel Kisilev, age 30

Charge: Theft II

Nicholas Alin Speck, age 36

Charges: Outstanding arrest warrants

James Arthur Davis III, age 30

Charge: Theft III

Melissa Anne Macrae, age 39

Charges: Theft III; Possession of Burglary Tools

Danette Lynn Adair, age 44

Charge: Theft II

Elias Zane Krom, age 31

Charge: Theft II

Quency Adaryll Lee, age 43

Charge: Trespass II

Reginald Dean Leduff, age 37

Charges: Theft III (2 counts, 2 different locations)

Luis Alberto Ruiz, age 33

Charge: Theft II

Rusty Shane Sturgill, age 35

Charges:, Theft II; outstanding arrest warrant

Amy Michelle McClure, age 37

Charges: Theft III; outstanding arrest warrant

Deputies say the 20 arrests led to the recovery of more than $3,70 in stolen items, and the arrest of six with outstanding warrants. Previous retail-theft stings took place Jan. 18, Dec. 6 and Oct. 27.

