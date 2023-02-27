20 arrested in Clackamas County theft sting
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 20 people have been arrested after a retail-theft operation on Friday.
Deputies say the latest sting was a multi-agency operation across a variety of Clackamas County retailers with the help of the Tigard, Milwaukie, Lake Oswego and Canby Police Departments.
Authorities worked alongside loss-prevention officers at retailers including DICKS’S Sporting Goods and REI, according to the CCSO, contacting the suspects as the exited the store with unpaid merchandise.
The following 20 were arrested:
Todd Anthony Billinghurst, age 43
Charges:, Theft II; outstanding arrest warrant
Rocthel L. Davis, age 48
Charge: Theft II
Angelica Herrera-Zendejas, age 49
Charge: Theft II
Ryan Lee Buchholtz, age 45
Charge: Theft II
Thomas Allen Piatt, age 47
Charges: Theft II; outstanding arrest warrant
Eric L. Espiritu Villanueva, age 24
Charge: Theft II
Andrew Paul Jacoby, age 44
Charges: Theft II
Erron Randll Herndon, age 48
Charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon; outstanding arrest warrant
Kevin Scott Williams, age 56
Charge: Theft II
Dennis Daniel Kisilev, age 30
Charge: Theft II
Nicholas Alin Speck, age 36
Charges: Outstanding arrest warrants
James Arthur Davis III, age 30
Charge: Theft III
Melissa Anne Macrae, age 39
Charges: Theft III; Possession of Burglary Tools
Danette Lynn Adair, age 44
Charge: Theft II
Elias Zane Krom, age 31
Charge: Theft II
Quency Adaryll Lee, age 43
Charge: Trespass II
Reginald Dean Leduff, age 37
Charges: Theft III (2 counts, 2 different locations)
Luis Alberto Ruiz, age 33
Charge: Theft II
Rusty Shane Sturgill, age 35
Charges:, Theft II; outstanding arrest warrant
Amy Michelle McClure, age 37
Charges: Theft III; outstanding arrest warrant
Deputies say the 20 arrests led to the recovery of more than $3,70 in stolen items, and the arrest of six with outstanding warrants. Previous retail-theft stings took place Jan. 18, Dec. 6 and Oct. 27.
