Another First Alert Weather morning ahead

First Alert Weather morning Tuesday(KPTV)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight a weather system moves onshore with more showers and cooling temperatures once again.  But a breezy south wind keeps most of us above freezing, as we’ve seen the last two nights.  The result should be another morning commute with spots of snow showers, and sticking snow here and there.  We are forecasting NOTHING TO 1″ for the lowlands west of the Cascades.  Of course, there is always a chance a cluster of showers drops more than that somewhere and our meteorologists will be tracking it Tuesday morning. Some of our models imply this could happen (1-3″) in a spot in the lowlands.  This forecast applies to the coastline as well.  Someone along the beaches could get a dusting or so, but most coastal communities won’t see much of anything.

It’s 3-4 degrees colder up around the 1,000 to 1,500′ elevation, so snow will continue to accumulate up there tonight and tomorrow morning.  Expect another 1-3″.  That includes the top of the West Hills, Chehalem Mountain, and Mt. Scott.

For this reason, we’ll call it the 3rd FIRST ALERT MORNING west of the Cascades in the lower elevations.  Your life COULD be disrupted by snow on some roads, but many/most of us in the lowest elevations should see a clear commute.  Regardless...pay attention tomorrow morning!

The rest of Tuesday features scattered showers and sunbreaks like we’ve seen the past 2 afternoons.

Wednesday will be dry!  We’ll start with temperatures around freezing, then climb back into the mid 40s.

Two more weather systems move through the region Thursday and Saturday, and a day of showers will follow each of those.  At this point it appears sticking snow will be confined to the highest hills or higher.  But temperatures remain below normal the entire first week of March.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER:  Tomorrow morning it’s the same routine.  A First Alert Weather “Morning” once again for all areas west of the Cascades.  If we get few/no showers and temperatures are well above freezing like today, the morning crew can cancel early.  Otherwise, we’ll let it go through the end of GDO or Noon show...if abundant snow is sticking somewhere in the I-5 corridor.  We don’t have any other First Alert Weather Days planned, although still watching closely through at least Thursday.

