Bend police K-9 retires after more than 5 years, 913 deployments

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A K-9 with the Bend Police Department has retired after more than five years on the job and more than 900 deployments.

K-9 Kim, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired on Jan. 31. She arrived in Bend in Oct. 2017.

Kim and her first handler, Officer Kevin Uballez, were certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association in Dec. 2017. In Nov. 2021, police said Kim partnered with Corporal James Kinsella.

Throughout the course of her career, Kim was deployed 913 times. She assisted on Central Oregon Emergency Response Team callouts throughout her career, and officially served on CERT from November 2021 until her retirement.

Police said she tallied 98 captures, located eight pieces of evidence and participated in 35 community demonstrations.

Though small in stature, police said Kim was fierce and tenacious. She was also gentle and loving when she wasn’t actively working.

“K-9 Kim never had a bad day at work,” Kinsella said. “She never just wanted to stay home and take the night off, and never got paid a dime. Her payment was the appreciation from her officers, her recognized contributions to the Tri-County area and her opportunity to serve this community.”

K-9 Kim with Corporal James Kinsella (Bend Police Department)

Kim will live with a retired K-9 handler and trainer in Oregon.

“Throughout her tenure with the Bend Police Department, Kim was an invaluable member of our team, and we thank her for her service. She will be greatly missed,” the police department said in a statement.

