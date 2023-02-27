‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

A man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume is leaving people feeling creeped out and uncomfortable. (Source: KSBW, Michael Nelson, CNN)
By Brisa Colon, KSBW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California say they are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after encountering a man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume.

Police are warning others to stay away from the man, who they say has been bothering visitors and yelling at them.

“Yeah, he’s a weirdo, for sure. He puts the ‘w’ in weirdo,” one beachgoer said. “I actually got him to take a picture with my dog. Yeah, he kind of creeped my dog out, too.”

Police said while they’ve received several complaints about the man, at this point, he has not committed any crimes in the city.

The man has faced criminal charges in other parts of the country, police said, although they did not provide any additional details.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Cold pattern continues into early March; Monday and Tuesday morning commutes will feature spots of snow
A PGE truck flipped on its side in a ditch after a crash on Saturday night.
Utility worker faces DUII after PGE truck smashes utility pole
Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth. "7 hrs and 40 min from UPS...
State of emergency due to winter storm declared by Kotek for Multnomah Co.
The suspects' car (top) and images of suspects from four armed robberies in Vancouver on Sunday...
Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver stores in single hour, suspects wanted
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm

Latest News

In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
FILE - Former Davidson basketball player, coach, and Athletic Director, and former Virginia...
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks
Tigard Police
Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard