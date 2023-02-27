Drivers face massive towing bills as metro area recovers from winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As the Portland area recovers from the worst of the winter storm, people now need to plan for the work week ahead. One obstacle many people are facing is a hefty bill to recover their cars from towing companies.

It was mostly rain in the metro area Sunday, but many side streets were still covered with snow and slick. With the potential of more snow and ice, people said they’re remaining on high alert heading into the work week. People who live on Newbury Road in Portland said they’ve seen many cars stuck during the storm.

“Six or seven people stuck here on the side,” Joe, who lives in West Hills, said.

Several cars were still abandoned in the West Hills on Sunday. FOX 12 crews saw a car that had crashed into a pole, and another car that had driven off the roadway and ended up in a ditch.

“If you don’t have good tires, do not drive up any hills at all,” Joe said.

Neighbors in the area said they’ve tried to help as many drivers as possible.

“People I helped, they had AAA,” Joe said. “They called them. AAA told them they could not come here. They were only taking emergency or dangerous situations.”

As people plan for the work week ahead, one driver said he needs to find a way to get his car back from a towing company.

“I ended up having to leave my car on the shoulder of the fast lane on (I-84) and just had to start hitchhiking with my thumb out,” Nick Nelson said.

Thankfully, he found a ride home Wednesday night.

“I actually had a very, very nice gentleman from Florida pick me up,” Nelson said.

Now, the issue is paying to get his car back.

“I find it pretty crazy,” he said. “They basically put everyone in the scenario where, ‘Nope you can’t have your car back without a police release.’ Just one day of storage fees I was told was going to be up to $440. I’m not even sure what it’s going to be on Monday. I can only imagine creeping towards $1,000 for three days.”

Others said their plan for the week ahead is to stay off the roads completely until they’re all clear.

“For people who have to travel any distance, it’s not worth the risk,” a neighbor who lives in West Hills said.

Drivers said they think the towing bill they face is unfair and said they can’t afford it.

