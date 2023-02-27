First Alert: Snow Level Remaining Low this Week

Good morning! It’s a showery morning across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, and snow levels are still quite low. Most of our roads near sea level are in pretty good shape from the metro area southward. The snow level is hovering around 500-1,000 feet, but heavier showers could briefly lower the snow level closer to sea level. It looks like most of the snow accumulation will stay confined to elevations above 500 feet, and probably closer to 1,000-1,500 feet this afternoon. Expect to see showers from time to time, along with sunbreaks. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s. Showers will continue on & off tonight, with the snow level dropping below 1,000 feet. Dustings of snow will be possible here & there, especially if a heavier shower passes over your neighborhood. Most of the snow accumulation over the next couple of days will stay confined to the West Hills of Portland, the South Salem Hills, the foothills in Clark County, the Coast Range & the Cascades.

Wednesday looks like it’ll be our only completely dry day this week. Clear skies will lead to the formation of valley fog early in the day, followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs should top out around the mid 40s. We’re back to showery conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It’ll be another close call, with the snow level dipping below 1,000 feet.

We’ll have a few more chances of showers Friday-Sunday, but it doesn’t look like any major rain, wind or mountain snow is coming. We’ll pick up a few inches of snow almost every day this week around the ski resorts (along with other areas above 1,500 feet). Through this week, the resorts could end up with about 1-2 feet of new snow.

Stay safe out there this morning, and have a great week!

