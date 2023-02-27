Keizer police search for runaway suspect

37 year-old Asa Williams
37 year-old Asa Williams(Keizer Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Keizer Police are looking for a suspect in a drug investigation who ran before they could enforce a search warrant.

The investigation led the Keizer Police Department and the Linn County Narcotics Enforcement team to a house on Northeast Horizon Ridge Court. Police found probable cause that granted them a search warrant for the house.

The resident, 37-year-old Asa Williams, ran away from the house before police got to him. He broke into a neighbor’s house and stole a car out of the garage. Williams then crashed the car a short distance away and ran away on foot. Police were not able to find him.

Williams is described at 5′10′' and about 175 pounds. Anyone who sees Williams is asked to immediately call 911 and not confront him.

