Kelso police investigate suspicious death

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Kelso Police is investigating a suspicious death from Sunday, February 19.

At about 2:30 a.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the 1500 block of Ross Avenue to triage a person injured from a fall. They arrived to find 56-year-old Grant Hadler unconscious.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a week later, on Sunday. The Kelso Police Department is investigating the cause of death and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Craig Christianson at 360-423-1270.

