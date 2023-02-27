More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:11 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Cold pattern continues into early March; Monday and Tuesday morning commutes will feature spots of snow
Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth. "7 hrs and 40 min from UPS...
State of emergency due to winter storm declared by Kotek for Multnomah Co.
A PGE truck flipped on its side in a ditch after a crash on Saturday night.
Utility worker faces DUII after PGE truck smashes utility pole
The suspects' car (top) and images of suspects from four armed robberies in Vancouver on Sunday...
Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver stores in single hour, suspects wanted
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed
Daycare Dilemma
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood