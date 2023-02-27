Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department has identified a woman who was killed at an apartment complex last week.

Officers responded to a death at an apartment complex in the 9200 block of Southwest Maplewood Driver on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 22. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Tori Smith dead.

Police said the medical examiner determined Smith died by strangulation.

The man who called 911, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Matthews, did not cooperate with officers at the scene, according to police. Matthews was later arrested in connection with Smith’s death.

Matthews was booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree murder. He will be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Smith and Matthews knew each other, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation or background information on Matthews is asked to email tips@tigard-or.gov.

