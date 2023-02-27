Proposed Oregon law would give homeless, low income people $1,000 a month

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income people with $1,000 per month for a year.

The Department of Human Services would administer the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program, which would provide 12 monthly $1,000 payments to individuals who met the following criteria: experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of area median income.

The bill was proposed in the state legislature by Aloha Senator, Wlnsvey Campos, the youngest senator ever elected in Oregon.

SEE ALSO: 20 arrested in Clackamas County theft sting

Rent, emergency expenses, food, childcare, or other goods/services desired by the recipient would be covered by the $1,000 payments.

Payments would be targeted toward BIPOC, people aged 58 and up, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless youth, and households with children.

Before the program is implemented, Portland State University would conduct a study on the costs, benefits, and policy options for providing financial assistance.

If the trial program is successful, the DHS would create a plan for administrating the funds.

SEE ALSO: Portland Tenants United push for city ordinance to protect against landlord harassment

It proposes that the money for these payments be taken from the General Fund of the Department of Human Services, with a starting amount of $500,000,000 allocated to recipients.

In 2018, a similar program was launched in Vancouver, with each homeless participant receiving $7,500.

According to a report on the Vancouver program’s results, it had a definite success rate in participants moving into stable housing and even using the cash for savings.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Cold pattern continues into early March; Monday and Tuesday morning commutes will feature spots of snow
A PGE truck flipped on its side in a ditch after a crash on Saturday night.
Utility worker faces DUII after PGE truck smashes utility pole
Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth. "7 hrs and 40 min from UPS...
State of emergency due to winter storm declared by Kotek for Multnomah Co.
The suspects' car (top) and images of suspects from four armed robberies in Vancouver on Sunday...
Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver stores in single hour, suspects wanted
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm

Latest News

KPTV File Image
20 arrested in Clackamas County theft sting
File - Police lights
Kelso police investigate suspicious death
37 year-old Asa Williams
Keizer police search for runaway suspect
Search underway after murder suspect escapes from Washington County Courthouse