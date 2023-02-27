Search underway after murder suspect escapes from Washington County Courthouse
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who ran out of the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro Monday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Edi Villalobos was in court for a trial related to numerous charges including second-degree murder. Villalobos was able to run out of the courthouse and flee authorities.
Hillsboro police officers and Washington County deputies are actively searching for him in the area of downtown Hillsboro. People are being asked to avoid the area.
Anyone who sees Villalobos should not approach him but call 911 immediately.
