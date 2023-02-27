Search underway after murder suspect escapes from Washington County Courthouse

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who ran out of the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro Monday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Edi Villalobos was in court for a trial related to numerous charges including second-degree murder. Villalobos was able to run out of the courthouse and flee authorities.

Hillsboro police officers and Washington County deputies are actively searching for him in the area of downtown Hillsboro. People are being asked to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: An accused murderer is on the run in Washington County. He escaped custody at the County courthouse. @WCSOOregon have narrowed their search to 5th and baseline streets. Heading to Hillsboro now. @fox12oregon will update you with anything we get from the sheriff’s https://t.co/dQ59gRXBPh — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 27, 2023

Anyone who sees Villalobos should not approach him but call 911 immediately.

