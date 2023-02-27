Search underway after murder suspect escapes from Washington County Courthouse

Edi Villalobos
Edi Villalobos(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who ran out of the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro Monday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Edi Villalobos was in court for a trial related to numerous charges including second-degree murder. Villalobos was able to run out of the courthouse and flee authorities.

Hillsboro police officers and Washington County deputies are actively searching for him in the area of downtown Hillsboro. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who sees Villalobos should not approach him but call 911 immediately.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Cold pattern continues into early March; Monday and Tuesday morning commutes will feature spots of snow
A PGE truck flipped on its side in a ditch after a crash on Saturday night.
Utility worker faces DUII after PGE truck smashes utility pole
Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth. "7 hrs and 40 min from UPS...
State of emergency due to winter storm declared by Kotek for Multnomah Co.
The suspects' car (top) and images of suspects from four armed robberies in Vancouver on Sunday...
Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver stores in single hour, suspects wanted
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm

Latest News

37 year-old Asa Williams
Keizer police search for runaway suspect
Police Lights
Sheriff: Corvallis man arrested in connection with 2-month-old daughter’s death
Tigard Police
Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard
Portland Tenants United push for city ordinance to protect against landlord harassment
Portland Tenants United push for city ordinance to protect against landlord harassment