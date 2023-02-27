Sheriff: Corvallis man arrested in connection with 2-month-old daughter’s death

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A Corvallis man has been arrested in connection with the death of his two-month-old daughter, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, at about 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard on the report of an infant who was unconscious. The two-month-old girl was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center where she later died.

SEE ALSO: Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard

Detectives arrested the infant’s father, 27-year-old Andrew Levi Oaks, for first-degree criminal mistreatment after the initial investigation. The sheriff’s office said an autopsy this week will determined additional charges.

Oaks has been booked into the Benton County Jail. He will be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the investigation to email them at BentonCoSheriff@co.benton.or.us or call the anonymous tip line at 541-753-8477.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Cold pattern continues into early March; Monday and Tuesday morning commutes will feature spots of snow
A PGE truck flipped on its side in a ditch after a crash on Saturday night.
Utility worker faces DUII after PGE truck smashes utility pole
Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth. "7 hrs and 40 min from UPS...
State of emergency due to winter storm declared by Kotek for Multnomah Co.
The suspects' car (top) and images of suspects from four armed robberies in Vancouver on Sunday...
Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver stores in single hour, suspects wanted
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm

Latest News

37 year-old Asa Williams
Keizer police search for runaway suspect
Edi Villalobos
Search underway after murder suspect escapes from Washington County Courthouse
Tigard Police
Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard
Portland Tenants United push for city ordinance to protect against landlord harassment
Portland Tenants United push for city ordinance to protect against landlord harassment