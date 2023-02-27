Spots of snow Monday, Tuesday mornings

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Many of us saw spotty rain and snow showers from time to time today, but as expected it had a hard time sticking for most of us in the lowest elevations. We’re stuck in this showery pattern through Tuesday, so basically plan on seeing snow showers from time to time- especially late in the evenings and in the mornings. If the shower happens to be heavy enough we could see snowflakes at any time.

As Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen mentioned in his most recent blog post, exactly where snow will pile up is tough to pinpoint, but we’re generally expecting zero to an inch in the lowest elevations of the western valleys and 1-5″ around or above 1,000′ through midday Tuesday. That’s why tomorrow morning and Tuesday morning are designated as “First Alert Weather mornings,” because it could impact the morning commute for some, especially up on exposed hillsides. The rest of the day should be pretty uneventful with temperatures in the 40s, and most metro roads should remain bare.

Our low temperatures this week will remain in the 30s.

Cooler temperatures and showery conditions are the name of the game this week as we head into March, although we will get a totally dry (and mainly sunny!) day on Wednesday.

