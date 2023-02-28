2 Eugene women missing from Shady Cove

Lange is described as 5’8” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Rosenbloom described as 5’7” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing women from Eugene, last seen in Shady Cove.

Taylor Marie Lange, 21, and Talia Esther Rosenbloom, 20, left Shady Cove Monday evening in a car at about 5:20 p.m. and have not been seen since.

JCSO searched all night in the snow before initiating a search and rescue call Tuesday morning. The two women were in a grey 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Oregon license plate number 613HQJ.

Lange is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Rosenbloom is described as 5′7″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the car or the missing women is asked to call or text 911. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call ECSO Dispatch at (541) 776-7206.

Grey 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Oregon license plate number 613HQJ.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
Grey 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Oregon license plate number 613HQJ.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

