CAUGHT ON VIDEO: House explodes in N.J. with volunteer firefighters inside

Firefighters inside a New Jersey home when it exploded walk away with minor injuries. (Source: WCBS/POMPTON LAKES POLICE DEPT/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:51 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (WCBS) - Body camera footage showing a house explosion last month in new jersey has been released.

Volunteer firefighters were inside the home at the time but miraculously walked away with only injuries.

Police body cameras captured the January blast as neighbors watched in horror.

As police stand outside the home, an explosion occurs inside the house with six firefighters inside, the video shows.

“The house literally lifted off the foundation and came back down it was like the Wizard of Oz,” neighbor Tracey Alvarez said.

Seconds before, one firefighter was seen walking into the home from the porch.

“Two of them were blown out because they were right by the door, so they got blown out the door into the driveway,” said John Keating, a Pompton Lakes fire official.

Fire officials said two firefighters, along with a lieutenant, were in the basement, and the lieutenant helped them out.

Three other firefighters, they said, including an assistant fire chief, were on the first floor, with two pulling a line into the home.

“It was the assistant chief and the two other guys who got blown out. Thankfully they were in the right spot of the house,” Keating said.

Fire officials said what was protecting those firefighters was their gear.

“They have their full-time jobs, they have their families, and they give up their time whenever they can to come to something like this. It’s really truly amazing,” Alvarez said.

Police officers initially responded to the house after seeing smoke.

Fire officials said the assistant fire chief had burns to his ears because his hood blew off. The lieutenant, they say, suffered third degree burns to his hands.

But everyone is grateful, knowing this could have been much worse.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Proposed Oregon law would give homeless, low income people $1,000 a month
Officers walk murder suspect 28-year-old Edi Villalobos out of his hiding spot Monday, Feb.27,...
Murder suspect arrested after escaping Washington County Courthouse
Tigard Police
Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard
Wx Blog
Two mainly snowless mornings; but we’ve one more snow chance in the lowlands Tuesday
37 year-old Asa Williams
Keizer police search for runaway suspect

Latest News

FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
Portlanders owe city $28 million for unpaid water, sewage
Post-pandemic: Portlanders owe city $28 million for unpaid water, sewage
Post-Pandemic: Portlanders owe city $28 million for unpaid water, sewage
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges