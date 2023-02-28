First Alert Live Blog: Periods of wet snow expected; schools announce closures, delays

Tuesday, February 28th

8:13 a.m.

Photos of snow from across Oregon and southwest Washington, submitted by FOX 12 viewers.

Autoplay Caption

8:00 a.m.

7:30 a.m.

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

7:10 a.m.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to winter weather. Other school districts have announced two-hour delays. For a full list of school closures and delays, click here.

6:50 a.m.

Washington County will open a severe weather shelter at 4 p.m. until weather conditions improve.

SEVERE WEATHER SHELTER | Due to forecasted inclement weather, Washington County has activated inclement weather shelters. It will open Today, 2/28 at 4pm until weather conditions improve. The shelter is located in Hillsboro at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Ave. pic.twitter.com/Wq8o3epLcM — Hillsboro Police Dept (@HillsboroPolice) February 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.