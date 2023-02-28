First Alert Live Blog: Periods of wet snow expected; schools announce closures, delays

Snow in Dallas, Oregon.
Snow in Dallas, Oregon.(Laurie Vandecoevering, submitted through Burst)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:38 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tuesday, February 28th

8:13 a.m.

Photos of snow from across Oregon and southwest Washington, submitted by FOX 12 viewers.

8:00 a.m.

7:30 a.m.

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

7:10 a.m.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to winter weather. Other school districts have announced two-hour delays. For a full list of school closures and delays, click here.

6:50 a.m.

Washington County will open a severe weather shelter at 4 p.m. until weather conditions improve.

