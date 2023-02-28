First day of March brings drier weather, but spots of ice for morning commute too

It’s been a chilly and wet day. Or white at times too with snow in spots. We’re only getting up to around 40 degrees, which is closer to a typical LOW temperature for the last day of February! There was a dusting to 3″ in the central Willamette Valley (Salem area) this morning, and higher hills around the metro area picked up snow at times with the heavier showers the first half of the day. But no official snowfall in the city for the 3rd consecutive morning. I don’t see a good chance for sticking snow in the next few days in the city.

Showers end this evening, but clouds will linger over a good part of the metro area. So tonight we’ll see a mix of spots that go below freezing, and spots that don’t. That means the Wednesday morning commute will feature areas with ice on roads, but other areas totally clear. At this point it doesn’t appear to be a widespread icing event, but we’ll watch cloud cover closely through the evening hours.

Wednesday will be an uneventful weather day with calm wind, partly cloudy skies, maybe a few spots of morning fog, but mainly dry. There’s just a slight chance of a shower tomorrow afternoon. Yes, March will “come in like a lamb” instead of a lion as the saying goes…

The big picture shows the much cooler than normal temperatures continuing through the whole first week of March. The sticking snow level for the next week stays at/below 2,000′ most of the time. And at times it could still dip close to sea level. At this time we don’t see a specific day where we could get another morning dusting, like today, but we’ll be watching that very closely of course!

A wet system comes inland Thursday morning, but it’ll be warm enough to keep sticking snow up around 1,000′ or even higher. The rain Thursday should be quite light too. Another wet system arrives Saturday with more of a widespread soaking.

The mountains around us will continue to pick up snow over this first week of March, although we don’t see any big snowstorms up there.

