Husband charged with murder after wife’s body found in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton man is in custody for the murder of his wife after her body was found Thursday, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Officers responded to a welfare check in the 1050 block of SW 160th Avenue in Beaverton around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 23. After arriving, officers found the body of 24-year-old Oulaykham Mona Chopheng.

On Friday, detectives arrested Chopeng’s husband, 19-year-old Talon Gabriel Mitchell, of Beaverton, for the murder.

Mitchell is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.

