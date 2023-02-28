Invasive treefrog found on plant shipped to Oregon, wildlife officials say

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A non-native and invasive Cuban treefrog was found on a plant sold in an Oregon store on Monday, according to Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.

ODFW says the treefrog was found on a tropical plant at a store in the Beaverton area. ODFW did not name the store.

Wildlife officials are not sure whether or not a Cuban treefrog could survive year-round in Oregon due to cold temperatures.

“This particular species of treefrog is a threat to native frogs and other amphibians in Oregon,” said Rick Boatner, ODFW Invasive Species Supervisor. “In places where Cuban treefrogs have become established, such as in Florida, they can quickly reproduce and out-compete native frog species for food or space.”

ODFW says Cuban treefrogs prey on other frogs, tadpoles, small lizards, and snakes.

“They also secrete a mucus that may irritate your eyes and nose and cause allergy-like symptoms and possibly trigger an asthma attack,” warned Boatner.

This is the second time that a non-native treefrog has entered the state through the supply chain. ODFW said the first incident was in 2021 when two Cuban treefrogs were discovered in nursery plants and quickly reported.

ODFW is asking all nursery plant retailers and customers to inspect all products. If any frogs or other specifies are found on or inside the product, please contact wildlife officials.

