Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A man celebrating his son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas is heading home with some extra money after hitting a jackpot while playing slots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Danial Platow of Wisconsin, won $131,800 after landing a jackpot Saturday night while playing slots at Paris Las Vegas.

According to the company, Platow hit the jackpot after only 30 minutes of playing.

He said that he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and make donations, according to Caesars.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Proposed Oregon law would give homeless, low income people $1,000 a month
Officers walk murder suspect 28-year-old Edi Villalobos out of his hiding spot Monday, Feb.27,...
Murder suspect arrested after escaping Washington County Courthouse
Tigard Police
Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard
Wx Blog
Two mainly snowless mornings; but we’ve one more snow chance in the lowlands Tuesday
37 year-old Asa Williams
Keizer police search for runaway suspect

Latest News

FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges
The dog was bundled up in blankets and placed next to a space heater to warm up.
14-year-old dog found nearly frozen to death in ditch reunited with owner