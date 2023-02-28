Man pleads guilty to running over 3 near PSU campus

File photo.
File photo.(WRDW/WAGT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has pled guilty to running over three people near the Portland State University campus in 2018, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, in May 2018, Gregory Phillip Porter, 65, reportedly hit multiple pedestrians while driving in the area of SW 6th Avenue and SW Hall Street after driving his car onto a sidewalk.

The D.A.’s Office says Porter struck one female victim and kept driving, hitting two more females. Witnesses to the scene later told officers they witnessed Porter attempting to hit a group of males but was blocked by a MAX train. All three victims sustained serious physical injuries but survived.

After his arrest, Porter was sent to the Oregon State Hospital following a psychological evaluation.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Porter was in and out of treatment at the Oregon State Hospital before being found competent to stand trial in April.

Porter pled guilty Monday to two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree and was found to be guilty except for insanity on a third count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

The sentencing is a 20-year commitment to the Psychiatric Security Review Board and a concurrent 15-year prison sentence.

