Man steals PGE vehicle at gunpoint, arrested

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man stole a Portland General Electric vehicle at gunpoint Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

A crew from PGE was working near the intersection of Highway 224 and Wildcat Mountain Road, in the area of Eagle Creek, at about 8:20 a.m. when a man approached with a gun, stole the vehicle and drove off.

The man later crashed on Highway 26, east of Sandy. After searching the area, OSP Troopers arrested him and took him to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

