Marion County Sheriff seeking suspect who pinned deputy between two cars.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man who pinned a deputy between two cars.

According to authorities, a MCSO deputy attempted to arrest Neal Walter Wells II, 29, around 10:30 a.m. Monday after a reported theft. Wells resisted, fleeing in a 2002 red Chrysler Sebring after pinning the deputy between Wells’ car and the patrol car.

According to the MCSO, the deputy was ‘banged up but it going to be ok physically.’

Wells is described by deputies as a white male adult, 5′ 3″, 135 lbs., brown hair with a beard and last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt. Authorities say the Oregon plate WEV159 that was on the Chrysler doesn’t belong to the vehicle Wells fled in and he is known for taking license plates.

MCSO says Wells is known to frequent the Salem area. He was last seen in the area of Silverton Rd NE and Fisher Rd NE.

Deputies say if you know Wells’ location, do not confront him. Contact the MCSO at 503-588-5032.

