Officer shoots, kills man after stabbing at Roseburg warming center

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - An officer from the Roseburg Police Department shot and killed a man at the Roseburg Senior Center after a stabbing incident early Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to multiple calls from the senior center reporting a stabbing at about 12:45 a.m. The building was being used as a temporary warming center for the night.

The suspect, a man who was staying at the warming center, refused to comply with officers. According to DCSO, officers tried to de-escalate the situation and use non-lethal levels of force. Eventually, an officer shot the man who died at the scene after officers tried to save him.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on paid administrative leave as per agency policy. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and is investigating the incident with the officer. The Roseburg Police Department is investigating the assaults against those in the warming center.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.