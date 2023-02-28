Periods of Wet Snow Expected, Drying out Late Today

Good morning! It’s another cold & showery start to the day across western Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures are hovering several degrees above freezing in the lowest elevations, but are closer to freezing as you approach 500-1,000 ft. The steadiest and heaviest showers will dictate who sees sticking snow this morning (heavier showers will cool the air and road surfaces). As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., showers are picking up along the central Oregon Coast. Those showers will build northeastward across western Oregon, and some action will also push into southwest Washington too. Be prepared for dustings here and there, and potentially up to a couple inches of new snow in our local hills. The greatest snowfall totals will occur above 1,000 feet. Wet snow or mixed showers will carry into midday, but should transition to mainly rain showers near the valley floor. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Showers will taper off by tonight, and our skies will clear out. Clear skies and light wind will cause temperatures to fall into the 20s. Freezing fog and icy patches can’t be ruled out during our Wednesday A.M. commute. Expect to see a gradual clearing with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Enjoy the dry day, because our weather will turn wet again Thursday.

A cold front will slide into the region between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain and mountain snow. Our snow level will be a touch higher (between 1,000-2,000 feet). Rain should transition to scattered showers late Thursday into Friday, with another wet system pushing in by Saturday.

Stay vigilant on your morning commute, especially if you have to climb into any of our local hills/foothills. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.