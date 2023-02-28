Portland police seek help identifying suspect involved in Nov. 2021 shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help identifying a man who they say was involved in a shooting in Nov. 2021.

The shooting happened on Nov. 2, 2021, just before 2:30 p.m., in the area of 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a black Ford Mustang being driven by a 40-year-old man. The car sustained damage from gunfire but the driver was not hurt.

The suspect was described by police as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a dark puffy jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Investigators found surveillance video and released an image of the suspect, who is carrying a black container or case in his left hand while talking on the phone.

No other details about the case have been released by police. Investigators would like to hear from anyone with information about the shooting or suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.

