Portlanders deal with shipping and mail delays following winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As area roadways are cleared and traffic gets back to normal, we’ll still be dealing with some lingering effects of last week’s wintery weather. Mail carriers and other delivery service drivers were stuck in the snow like the rest of us and now they’re in catch-up mode.

Side roads have been tough for delivery drivers to navigate. Mo Moghadam says she hasn’t received mail for nearly a week and her UPS deliveries seem to be on a perpetual delay.

“[It’s] frustrating for sure, it’s hard especially up in the hills where there seems to be patchy coverage in terms of how much is plowed.,” Moghadam says.

The wintery mess late last week stranded all sorts of delivery trucks.

Bill Martin with the American Postal Workers Union says many postal workers, just like the rest of us, had trouble making it in to work – and trucks from the U.S. Postal Service distribution center near Portland International Airport had problems making deliveries to local stations. Portland’s incoming U.S. mail is delivered by commercial airlines and many flights were canceled late last week.

But the snow is melting and postal workers say that while they have a backlog, they’ll be working as quickly as they can to get deliveries back on track.

