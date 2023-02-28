Providence Park ready for Timbers home opener after historic storm delay

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Providence Park is ready for the Portland Timbers home opener on Monday night.

Timbers fans had to hold off their excitement for an extra 48 hours due to the historic storm.

And local businesses said they’re preparing to welcome back the thousands of soccer fans as well.

A historic snowstorm wasn’t in the original plans when preparing for the Portland Timbers home opener.

CEO Heather Davis credits the massive team effort.

“This definitely threw us for a bit of a loop, but we adjusted and we’re ready,” Heather Davis, CEO of Timbers FC, said.

Snow blanketed Providence Park just a few days ago. COO Ashley Highsmith said because of the new turf, it also took a lot of extra care to remove the snow properly.

“Once we got the equipment here, it took 22 dump loads of snow out of here to clear the field over the course of a couple of days,” Ashley Highsmith, COO of Timbers FC, said. “Hot water pressure wash, chip away the snow, de-ice as we went along.”

Businesses nearby said they’re also preparing to welcome back soccer crowds. And said they hope to see packed restaurants and bars and stores as they did in past seasons.

“This whole store, literally every aisle, all the way around is just filled with people and waiting outside, too,” Karen Chirre, who operates Stadium Superette, said.

One convenience store said they’ve got some big plans in the coming months.

“We’re remodeling our deli and we’re actually going to be putting in a Krispy Krunchy Chicken franchise,” Bruce Chirre, who operates Stadium Superette, said.

Providence Park said it also has some new offerings this season.

“Lots of good new food. We have lockers this year that will be outside the stadium that you can check your bags,” Davis said.

The Timbers organization said making it to opening day was a win in itself, but now they’re hoping for a victory on the field.

“This is one for the record books, but we’re excited to host the Timbers back here and can’t wait for a good crowd,” Highsmith said.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday night against Sporting Kansas City.

