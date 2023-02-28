Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school

Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly feeling ill.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters in Arizona are evaluating nearly a dozen children who reported feeling ill after coming into contact with pesticides at a Phoenix elementary school.

KPHO reports that fire crews responded to Midtown Primary School, about 15 minutes north of downtown Phoenix, for multiple children not feeling well Tuesday morning.

Crews said 10 students were checked when they arrived at the school.

Currently, no one has been transported to the hospital with crews treating students at the school.

According to investigators, a pesticide company was working next door when weed killer was accidentally sprayed close to playground woodchips.

Additional units, including hazmat crews, were also called to the school.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Proposed Oregon law would give homeless, low income people $1,000 a month
Officers walk murder suspect 28-year-old Edi Villalobos out of his hiding spot Monday, Feb.27,...
Murder suspect arrested after escaping Washington County Courthouse
Tigard Police
Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard
Wx Blog
Two mainly snowless mornings; but we’ve one more snow chance in the lowlands Tuesday
37 year-old Asa Williams
Keizer police search for runaway suspect

Latest News

The Ukrainian military fires from a multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions in the...
No evidence of fraud in weapons to Ukraine, watchdog says
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
New kissing device sends remote smooches
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden warns of ‘MAGA’ Republicans’ desire to cut spending
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana chemical maker over ‘cancer alley’ risk
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down.
Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings