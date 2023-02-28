SWAT team serves warrant in Stayton

STAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in Stayton Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The MCSO SWAT team was used to serve the warrant at about 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Jefferson Street. The Sheriff’s Office said the SWAT team was used due to the nature of the investigation.

SWAT successfully implemented the warrant without any incidents and the scene was turned over to investigators.

MCSO did not say what the investigation was for or if anyone was arrested.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

