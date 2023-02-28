Timbers win home opener after 48-hour weather delay

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday marked the home opener for the Portland Timbers, facing off against Sporting Kansas City -- Timbers winning 1-0.

Due to the historic weather last Wednesday, the 20th time the two teams met was delayed 48 hours.

“They’ve been on countdown mode ever since,” James said, looking at his two sons. “It has been, ‘It’s only seven more hours to go, dad! let’s go!’”

FOX 12 met four freshmen coming from Eugene to see their team go toe to toe with Sporting Kansas City.

“We made last-minute plans to come down here,” Wyatt, a freshman in college said. “We made it happen. We’ve got to come see our Timbers play.” The four boys grew up playing the sport, and say their friendship revolves around it. “We all bond over it.”

A passion that James could be instilling in his boys.

“Soccer has been going crazy in our house for years now. It’s going to be awesome,” he said.

The 48-hour delay did James’ son, Sam, a favor. The game just so happens to fall on his 13th birthday.

“I just love the sport,” the 13-year-old said, “and how it’s played. I love it because of all of the players and stuff.”

It’s a brotherly bond now shared for Sam and his brother Isaac.

“My brother got me convinced into doing soccer,” Isaac said. “He said it is better than basketball and I should play it,” and that did the trick.

It took crews significant effort and time to clear the field of snow, 22 dump loads, which was great news for fans, who say they’re pleased their Timbers weren’t playing in snowshoes.

“That would be terrible! They’re not equipped to play hockey,” James laughed. “I’m sure it would comical at best.”

