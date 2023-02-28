‘You’re going to die today’: Man flees traffic stop, drags officers with car, officials say

Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and...
Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and eluding police.(Fort Walton Beach Police Department/WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A man is facing charges after officials say he tried to kill a police officer.

According to Fort Walton Beach Police, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hughes Street and Oregon Drive.

While speaking with the driver, identified as 27-year-old Antonio Betts, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and a knife inside the car.

When officers asked Betts to exit the vehicle, he allegedly refused.

Police say they attempted to remove Betts from the vehicle, but Betts reportedly trapped an officer’s arm and put his car in drive.

Officials say as another officer attempted to free the other, both were dragged with the car.

The second officer eventually freed the first officer’s arm, but police say the second officer “found himself trapped” after Betts allegedly took the officer’s shoulder microphone, rapidly accelerated, and told him: “You’re going to die today.”

Police said Betts ran his car towards a pole and started hitting the officer in the face.

The officer was eventually able to stop the crash by taking control of the steering wheel and slamming on the brakes with his foot.

Police say responding units eventually arrived, and Betts was reportedly hit with a stun gun and taken into custody.

After an investigation, officials allegedly found Betts was in possession of illegal narcotics and had outstanding felony warrants.

The officers and driver were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, false name while lawfully detained, resisting arrest without violence, and depriving law enforcement officer means of communication.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Cold pattern continues into early March; Monday and Tuesday morning commutes will feature spots of snow
A PGE truck flipped on its side in a ditch after a crash on Saturday night.
Utility worker faces DUII after PGE truck smashes utility pole
Image from winter storm, taken at NE 82nd and NE Killingsworth. "7 hrs and 40 min from UPS...
State of emergency due to winter storm declared by Kotek for Multnomah Co.
Officers walk murder suspect 28-year-old Edi Villalobos out of his hiding spot Monday, Feb.27,...
Murder suspect arrested after escaping Washington County Courthouse
The suspects' car (top) and images of suspects from four armed robberies in Vancouver on Sunday...
Armed robbers hit 4 Vancouver stores in single hour, suspects wanted

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
White House: No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days
Portlanders deal with shipping and mail delays following winter storm.
Portlanders deal with shipping and mail delays following winter storm
Providence Park ready for Timbers home opener after historic storm delay
Portlanders deal with shipping and mail delays following winter storm