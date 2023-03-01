Blood donation needed after record snowfall cancels blood drives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Red Cross Cascades Region is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood or platelets after record snowfall canceled more than two dozen blood drives last week. The cancelations caused a loss of almost 700 units of blood.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect about 12,500 units of blood and 3,000 platelet donations nationwide.

“We essentially lost a day’s worth of blood,” says Angel Montes, Blood Services Executive, Red Cross Cascades Region, “and winter isn’t over yet.”

Everyone who is able is encouraged to donate blood and platelets. Those with blood type O are especially needed.

For more information and to find blood drives near you, visit the Red Cross website.

