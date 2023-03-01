Body cameras on Portland officers remains uncertain

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some good news and some bad news about getting body cams on Portland Police officers. The city, the police union and the department of justice all came together in federal court today to discuss police reform issues. The good news is that there was an acknowledgment the police bureau has made improvements in its training program but the bad news is that the body-worn camera issue remains stuck.

Body-worn cameras reached an impasse earlier this month between the City of Portland and the police union. The union wants officers to be able to view body cam videos before making their reports. The city and DOJ don’t want officers viewing the video before making their statement in cases involving serious use of force, such as an officer-involved shooting. The disagreement is now in the hands of a state arbitrator.

If the arbitrator approves the police union’s policy, the Department of Justice says it can seek a court order requiring a body cam policy that meets its expectations. The union could then appeal up to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. That could add more than a year to the resolution process.

Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz says, “I think today again is an indication that we will be all better off if we come to a consensus or at least a landing place that we’re all comfortable with as opposed to further litigation.”

