Body cameras on Portland officers remains uncertain

By Anna Katayama
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some good news and some bad news about getting body cams on Portland Police officers. The city, the police union and the department of justice all came together in federal court today to discuss police reform issues. The good news is that there was an acknowledgment the police bureau has made improvements in its training program but the bad news is that the body-worn camera issue remains stuck.

Body-worn cameras reached an impasse earlier this month between the City of Portland and the police union. The union wants officers to be able to view body cam videos before making their reports. The city and DOJ don’t want officers viewing the video before making their statement in cases involving serious use of force, such as an officer-involved shooting. The disagreement is now in the hands of a state arbitrator.

SEE ALSO: McMinnville man linked to 7 fentanyl overdoses, 1 death charged

If the arbitrator approves the police union’s policy, the Department of Justice says it can seek a court order requiring a body cam policy that meets its expectations. The union could then appeal up to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. That could add more than a year to the resolution process.

Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz says, “I think today again is an indication that we will be all better off if we come to a consensus or at least a landing place that we’re all comfortable with as opposed to further litigation.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Oregon law would give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Officers walk murder suspect 28-year-old Edi Villalobos out of his hiding spot Monday, Feb.27,...
Murder suspect arrested after escaping Washington County Courthouse
Tigard Police
Police identify 21-year-old woman strangled to death in Tigard
Wx Blog
Two mainly snowless mornings; but we’ve one more snow chance in the lowlands Tuesday
37 year-old Asa Williams
Keizer police search for runaway suspect

Latest News

Body cameras on Portland officers remains uncertain following meeting in federal court
Gov. Kotek pushes for $155 million homeless spending bill.
Gov. Kotek pushes for $155 million homeless spending bill
Gov. Kotek pushes for $155 million homeless spending bill
File photo.
McMinnville man linked to 7 fentanyl overdoses, 1 death charged