Driver rescued after crashing down embankment in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Icy road conditions caused a driver to crash their truck down an embankment early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Millikan Way just before 7 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a driver in a small truck slid down a 30-foot embankment on the corner of the intersection.

TVF&R crews used a rope system to reach the driver and get them out of their vehicle. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Crews utilized a rope system to reach the patient. One patient was extricated. Treated and transported to a local hospital. SW Murray is currently closed. #pdxtraffic #pdxalert pic.twitter.com/23NPAghyAx — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 1, 2023

Beaverton police said the crash was caused by icy road conditions.

Road Closure - SW Murray Blvd. at SW Millikan Way. Single vehicle crash caused by icy conditions. Murray Blvd. is closed in both directions. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) March 1, 2023

Southwest Murray Boulevard will be closed while emergency crews are on scene. Drivers are being asked to be cautious during their commute as roads remain icy.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.