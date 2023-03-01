Driver rescued after crashing down embankment in Beaverton

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Icy road conditions caused a driver to crash their truck down an embankment early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Millikan Way just before 7 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a driver in a small truck slid down a 30-foot embankment on the corner of the intersection.

TVF&R crews used a rope system to reach the driver and get them out of their vehicle. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Beaverton police said the crash was caused by icy road conditions.

Southwest Murray Boulevard will be closed while emergency crews are on scene. Drivers are being asked to be cautious during their commute as roads remain icy.

