Gresham police seek help finding missing 43-year-old woman

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The family of 43-year-old Heidi Elise DeBose reported she left them a message leading them to be concerned for her well-being. Police said it is believed that DeBose may be in her minivan somewhere in the Columbia River Gorge area.

DeBose drives a silver 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan with Oregon license plate 940GPM.

No other details have been release by police.

Anyone who knows of DeBose’s whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.

