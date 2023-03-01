Gresham police seek help finding missing 43-year-old woman

Heidi Elise DeBose
Heidi Elise DeBose(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:38 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The family of 43-year-old Heidi Elise DeBose reported she left them a message leading them to be concerned for her well-being. Police said it is believed that DeBose may be in her minivan somewhere in the Columbia River Gorge area.

DeBose drives a silver 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan with Oregon license plate 940GPM.

No other details have been release by police.

Anyone who knows of DeBose’s whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Oregon law would give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
2 more Oregon counties say 'yes' to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
‘Greater Idaho’ movement to absorb rural counties from Oregon gains momentum
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Eugene women missing from Shady Cove found safe
Police lights
SWAT team serves warrant in Stayton

Latest News

The sun appears through cloudy skies Thursday, March 10, 2022, above the Legislative Building...
Bill to make clergy mandatory child abuse reporters advances
ChatGPT
Schools concerned about impact new artificial intelligence could have on education
Schools concerned about impact new artificial intelligence could have on education
Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival postponed 1 week