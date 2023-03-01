House fire damages Vancouver home

House fire damages Vancouver home
House fire damages Vancouver home
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A house fire damaged a Vancouver home Wednesday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a house on Silver Star Avenue just before 5 a.m. and gained control of the fire in about 11 minutes. VPD said there was zero visibility inside the house and firefighters had to use a window cut to remove the smoke from the house.

No one was injured but firefighters checked two people for smoke inhalation.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

