Icy A.M. Roads, Pockets of Dense Fog

Good morning & happy first day of March!

A lot of the clouds cleared out last night, allowing temperatures to drop near/below freezing. Many of our area roads still had moisture on them, so a lot of that has frozen up. The combination of black ice and freezing fog will lead to a tricky morning commute. Use extra caution, especially on bridges & less traveled roads (neighborhood roads, etc.). Low clouds & fog will gradually clear to sunshine, but it won’t be sunny for the whole day. More clouds & a few light showers will sneak in late in the day. It won’t be wet for everyone, but don’t be surprised if you see a shower or two between about 4:00-8:00 P.M. Temperatures should max out in the low to mid 40s across the metro area.

Between tonight and early Wednesday, a cold front will slide into the region. This will bring a line of light to moderate rain to the lowlands in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s to start our Thursday, so some wet snow or mixed precipitation will be possible in our local hills. Once the front slides through, rain will taper off to just a few hit-or-miss showers. Temps will also reach the mid 40s on Thursday.

Both Friday and Saturday will feature periods of steady rain or frequent showers. Any showers that fall during the morning could bring chances of wet snow to elevations near 1,000 feet. Areas closer to sea level should dodge the wintry mischief.

Drier weather should take a hold of our weather pattern between Sunday and Tuesday. Some computer models dry us out completely for that 3 day stretch, while others keep some scattered showers in the mix. We should see a gradual warming during that time frame, with high temps creeping back into the mid to upper 40s.

