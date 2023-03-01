Light rain and breezy overnight, but no freezing or lowland snow for the morning commute

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Welcome to March and meteorological spring! Today was the warmest day in over a week, although still well below normal. We are topping out in the mid 40s in the metro area this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Other than a scattered shower or two, it’s been mainly dry and will stay that way through the evening.

This morning about ½ of the metro area saw freezing conditions and spots of icy roads. That will NOT be a concern Thursday morning because a wet weather system, cloud cover, and southerly wind arrives overnight. Sticking snow stays up around 1,500′, which is outside of the metro area. Rain tomorrow will be quite light, with some sunbreaks in the afternoon too. Temperatures warm just a little, into the upper 40s.

This cooler than normal weather pattern continues for at least another week. That means the showers coming in behind tomorrow’s system could drop snow as low as 1,000′ in spots early Saturday or early Sunday mornings. We’ll be watching that closely, but at this point we don’t see sticking snow at the lowest elevations.

Starting Sunday, we’re in more of a “showers and sunbreaks” pattern. Expect less rain and more spots of sunshine than we’ve seen recently. We stay cool early-mid next week, with frosty nights at times too.

There’s no sign of a stormy weather pattern, widespread lowland snow, windstorm, or flooding in the next week.

