McMinnville man linked to 7 fentanyl overdoses, 1 death charged

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A suspected McMinnville drug dealer has been charged after seven people reportedly overdosed on fentanyl, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say John Kyle Donnahoo, 28, sold powdered fentanyl he claimed was cocaine Feb. 10 for $100 in McMinnville. Despite the buyers testing it twice, negative results came back on each test. Seven people then used the fentanyl, all overdosing.

The D.A.’s Office says four were treated with na4rcan at the scene by emergency responders before being rushed to the hospital, with one later dying.

Donnahoo took the other three people to the hospital himself where they were treated and discharged, according to court documents.

Donnahoo has been charged by criminal complaint with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

