16-year-old girl missing out of Salem, endangered

Elisa Gutierrez, also goes by Izzy and Lee, is suspected to be in the Portland metro area.
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who went missing from foster care on February 4th.

Elisa Gutierrez, who also goes by Izzy and Lee, is suspected to be in the Portland metro area. She is 5′6′' and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Gutierrez likes to spend time at Fred Meyer and Starbucks in North Portland and Oregon City.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

