Portland auto body shops slammed after winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of drivers had to ditch their cars around the Portland metro area during Wednesday’s snowstorm but when they came back for their cars, many found their cars with new dents or worse because of icy conditions.

According to Portland auto body shops, if you’re looking to get your car fixed, you may have a very long wait.

Every car at Comfort Auto & Body Repair’s lot is damaged because of the snow we got Wednesday after drivers had to leave their cars in places like Highway 26 or side streets, where other drivers side-swiped them, sliding in the icy conditions.

Owner Daniel Leveque says their business has doubled in just the last several days.

“Our workload has definitely doubled!”

SEE ALSO: Gov. Kotek pushes for $155 million homeless spending bill

Filled with just a fraction of those cars damaged in Wednesday’s surprise snowstorm, Leveque says they’ve had 15 to 20 new customers every day since -- making for quite the busy schedule. Luckily, he says they have some help.

“About a week wait,” Leveque says. “Which is actually pretty good because a lot of shops are about two to three months out. We’re able to utilize our time extremely wisely. We do have a couple guys we can call in. We have another shop that helps us with bigger jobs so that frees us up.”

Some cars in his lot only have dents -- while others have crunched hoods and are missing fenders and headlights.

“Usually people are on side streets, that’s the main cause of the accidents so they usually sideswipe cars,” Leveque says.

Leveque says with insurance a big dent can cost around $1,500 to fix, but any more than that and it can get pricey.

“This is actually a borderline total loss, so they actually have rear damage as well as front,” Leveque says. “So, just throwing a number out it could be between five to eight grand on this.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.