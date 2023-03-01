Portland homicides down over 50% compared to this time last year

Two more lives were lost in Portland as police investigate three more shootings within 30...
Two more lives were lost in Portland as police investigate three more shootings within 30 minutes of each other early Sunday morning, July 17, 2022.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Homicides in Portland are trending significantly down at the start of 2023.

SEE ALSO: Portland’s most dangerous streets

By March 1 in 2022 Portland had already racked up 19 murders, compared to March 1, 2023 the city has only recorded nine homicides since the start of the year, according to official Portland Police data.

This represents a 52.6% decrease in homicides year over year.

A PPB spokesman confirmed that “homicide numbers are way down.”

In 2022, Portland’s 101 homicides represented a new, grisly record high for the city.

This exceeded the record high of 92 homicides set only the year before. Both 2022 and 2021 saw far more homicides than the previous high of 70 in Portland in 1987.

SEE ALSO: Families of Portland gun violence victims speak out against lack of answers, senseless violence

However, the start of 2023 so far looks more promising than last year. But, only time will tell if that trend continues.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Oregon law would give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
2 more Oregon counties say 'yes' to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
‘Greater Idaho’ movement to absorb rural counties from Oregon gains momentum
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Eugene women missing from Shady Cove found safe
Police lights
SWAT team serves warrant in Stayton

Latest News

Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez
Suspect arrested for 2022 SE Portland MAX station murder
House fire damages Vancouver home
House fire damages Vancouver home
Sheriff's office releases more details about deputy-involved shooting Troutdale; suspect indicted
Sheriff’s office releases more details about deputy-involved shooting in Troutdale; suspect indicted
Driver rescued after crashing down embankment in Beaverton