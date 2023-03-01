Schools concerned about impact new artificial intelligence could have on education

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - New artificial intelligence technology could change the way we think about our children’s homework.

ChatGPT, introduced to the world earlier this year, is a sophisticated and powerful chatbot that uses A.I. to answer your questions. It’s also capable of producing written essays and other content, which makes it unlike the common chatbots currently seen deployed for customer service on company websites.

“The difference with ChatGPT is the sophistication because it’s not drawing from a preprogrammed bank of responses. It has access to the internet, it has access to other resources, and it’s using those resources to create content and create responses,” said Steven Langford, Chief Information Officer for the Beaverton School District.

Langford sees what he calls “great potential” for the use of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT in schools, but also acknowledges there are ways the A.I. can be used by students that don’t help learning. Right now, the Beaverton School District doesn’t allow access to the ChatGPT website on its student devices, but students can access the A.I. with their cell phone data plans or on computers at home.

“It is a challenge for us all to think of this objectively. Especially when you hear that yesterday it passed an MBA exam at Wharton, and it passed a bar exam. So you certainly think of things like that, examples like that and can see, well, this could be used to diminish our critical thinking ability,” said Langford.

Langford said there are companies already working to develop software that can detect content produced by an A.I. The district already has a set of tools to detect plagiarism, and he imagines something similar could be used to spot something written by artificial intelligence.

